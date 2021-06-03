Brokers Set Expectations for LivaNova PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LivaNova in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.19. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

