Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

BEPC opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

