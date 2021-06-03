Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.
Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,336. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.
In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
