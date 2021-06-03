(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTA. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded (BTA.L) to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 179 ($2.34).

