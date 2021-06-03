Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BZLFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BZLFY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 21,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.2182 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

