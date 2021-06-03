Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE BUR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,667. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.
