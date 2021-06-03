Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Coverage Initiated at BWS Financial

Investment analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GTX opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

