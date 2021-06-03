Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Coverage Initiated at BWS Financial

Investment analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GTX opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
