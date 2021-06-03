C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

C3.ai stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.13. 180,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

