C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $8.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.13. 180,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,039. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

