C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.23. 33,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,212,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $138,750,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.