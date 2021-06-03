CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Position Increased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CACI International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.80.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

