CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAIXY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

