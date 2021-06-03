Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

