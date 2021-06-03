Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
