Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,640.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

