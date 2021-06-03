Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 9,217 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 220.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.48. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

