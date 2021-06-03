Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 155.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

