Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,534,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $207.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.77.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.