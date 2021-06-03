Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.06. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

