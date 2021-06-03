Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,404,000 after buying an additional 63,467 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $579,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 693.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 150,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $129.90 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

