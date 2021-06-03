Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 305,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,241,531 shares.The stock last traded at $20.94 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cameco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cameco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

