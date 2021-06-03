Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CF traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.94. 924,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.18. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$5.28 and a one year high of C$14.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

