Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$42.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares in the company, valued at C$91,831,510.80. Insiders have sold a total of 177,875 shares of company stock worth $7,123,548 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,921. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.