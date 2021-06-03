Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSIQ. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 39,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

