Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $29.66 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

