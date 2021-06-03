Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.63.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.82 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.