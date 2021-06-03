Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.82 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

