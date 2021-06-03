Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of CGC opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

