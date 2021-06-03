Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.33.

WEED opened at C$30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$18.44 and a 12 month high of C$71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

