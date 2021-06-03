Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $165.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,067,988 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

