Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a C$45.00 price target by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.73. 282,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$26.13 and a 52-week high of C$40.40.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

