Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.28.
About Capstone Green Energy
