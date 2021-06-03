Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

