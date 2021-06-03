CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

LOTZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.08.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

