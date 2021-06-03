Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1,774.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.