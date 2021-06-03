CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $580.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

