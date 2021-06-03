Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.70. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 505,098 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 621,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 228,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

