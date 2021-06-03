Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLLS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.38. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

