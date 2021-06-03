CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.82

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 414763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.
The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
