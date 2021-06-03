CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.82

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 414763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

