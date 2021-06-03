Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$13.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2823022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.