Centric Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.90 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $438,191.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,253,879,257 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

