Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,061 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $37,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $219.38 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

