Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Gentex worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Gentex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

