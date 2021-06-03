Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

