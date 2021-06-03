Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -775.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

