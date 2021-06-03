Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.