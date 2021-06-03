Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 142 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $309.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

