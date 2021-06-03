Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 768 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

