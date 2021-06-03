Certified Advisory Corp Invests $56,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,479,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $305.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.