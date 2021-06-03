ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,327. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ChampionX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.