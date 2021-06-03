Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 9,577 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $349.13.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
