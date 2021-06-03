Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 9,577 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

