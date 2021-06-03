CheesecakeSwap Token Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC on exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $159,644.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00339772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.01193471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.03 or 1.00214157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034100 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

